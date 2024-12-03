News & Insights

Caspin Resources Acquires Bygoo Tin Project, Eyes 2025 Drilling

December 03, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Caspin Resources Ltd. (AU:CPN) has released an update.

Caspin Resources Ltd has successfully acquired the Bygoo Tin Project in New South Wales and is set to begin drilling in early 2025, aiming to capitalize on significant discovery opportunities in the region. The project has unveiled promising undrilled tin targets, with geochemical anomalies suggesting potential for a major discovery akin to the historic Ardlethan Tin Mine. This strategic move is backed by a recent funding round, raising $421,000 to support the exploration efforts.

