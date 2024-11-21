Casa Inc. Tackles Child Support Challenges

Casa Inc. (JP:7196) has released an update.

Casa Inc. recently hosted a roundtable discussion to address the challenges of child support in single-parent households, highlighting that 72% of these families do not receive financial aid post-divorce. The event aimed to foster dialogue among different stakeholders, encouraging understanding and cooperation to improve child support systems. Casa hopes this initiative will spark new solutions to ensure better financial security for children in single-parent homes.

