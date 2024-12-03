News & Insights

Carrianna Group Announces Key Board Restructuring

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:0126) has released an update.

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited has announced significant changes to its board, effective December 3, 2024. Mr. Lo Ming Chi, Charles, will retire as an independent non-executive director, while Miss Liu Ling Ling, Samantha, will step into the role, bringing her extensive experience in education and corporate social responsibility. Additionally, Mr. Wong has been appointed as the new chairman of the Audit Committee, marking a strategic shift in the company’s governance.

