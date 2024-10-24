CarnoSyn Brands announces new U.S. distribution pact with B&D Nutritional

CarnoSyn Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International (NAII) announced a new distribution partnership with B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc., a raw material distributor in the dietary supplement industry since 1993. This strategic partnership took effect on October 1st, 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, B&D will distribute NAI’s newly introduced carnosine booster, TriBsyn, to the U.S.-based nutritional dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage market segments. Carnosine, which is naturally produced in the body through the synthesizing of beta-alanine and histidine, is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to provide health benefits for muscle, brain, heart, bone, and overall systemic health. NAI’s new TriBsyn product is a patent-pending ingredient that utilizes proprietary technology to increase beta-alanine bioavailability and absorption, while effectively eliminating the common paresthesia sensation associated with efficacious dosages of beta-alanine. TriBsyn provides the opportunity to reach untapped consumers from older adults to vegetarians, vegans, and others looking to boost their carnosine levels. “This strategic partnership between NAI and B&D is a testament to our longstanding business relationship,” said Mark LeDoux, CEO and Chairman of the Board at NAI. “B&D’s reputation and commitment to their customers is unwavering. This distribution agreement will help drive the awareness and growth of the TriBsyn innovation launched in August 2024. We are excited to broaden our distribution efforts with B&D and to share our groundbreaking new ingredient with the industry.”

