Carnaby Resources Expands with Trekelano Acquisition

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.
Carnaby Resources Ltd. has taken a significant step forward by acquiring the Trekelano copper deposit, boosting its Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project’s mineral resources by 27% to 400,300 CuEq tonnes. A new agreement with Glencore ensures a processing solution for the project’s output, while a successful capital raise of $17 million supports further development and exploration initiatives. These strategic moves position Carnaby to enhance its production capabilities and confidence among investors.
