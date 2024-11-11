News & Insights

Carlyle price target raised to $85 from $78 at Oppenheimer

November 11, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski raised the firm’s price target on Carlyle (CG) to $85 from $78 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Carlyle has certainly had more than its fair share of challenges in recent years, but with CEO Harvey Schwartz now in the seat for about 18 months, the company seems to be steadily putting one foot in front of the other and is making progress, the firm says.

