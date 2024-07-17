Carlyle, KKR Partnerships To Acquire Approx. $10.1 Bln Prime Student Loan Portfolio From Discover

(RTTNews) - Carlyle (CG) and KKR (KKR) announced that one or more strategic partnerships comprised of funds and accounts managed by Carlyle and KKR's respective credit businesses have agreed to purchase an approximately $10.1 billion portfolio of prime student loans from Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Carlyle's investment in the portfolio was led by its Credit Strategic Solutions team, a group within its Global Credit business. KKR's investment in the portfolio comes primarily from its asset-based finance strategy and other credit vehicles and accounts.

