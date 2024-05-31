Carlyle Group Board Elections and Shareholder Voting Outcomes

An announcement from Carlyle Group (CG) is now available.

At The Carlyle Group Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, shareholders cast their votes on six key proposals. Daniel A. D’Aniello, Sharda Cherwoo, and William J. Shaw were elected to the board for one-year terms. Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent public accounting firm for the year. Additionally, a management proposal to remove the supermajority vote requirement in the company charter was approved, along with an amendment to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan. However, the shareholder proposal to enhance the right to call a special meeting did not pass, and the “Say-on-Pay” vote regarding executive compensation received mixed results.

