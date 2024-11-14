News & Insights

Carlsberg downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

November 14, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Barclays downgraded Carlsberg (CABGY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of DKK 698, down from DKK 829.49. Carlsberg’s geographic outlook is increasingly challenged with issues in several end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says China is facing a severe demographic headwind while Carlsberg’s main market of Western Europe is also grappling with an ageing population and persistent lower per-capita consumption.

