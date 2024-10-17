News & Insights

Carlisle To Purchase Plasti-Fab For $259.5 Mln - Quick Facts

October 17, 2024

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies (CSL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the expanded polystyrene "EPS" insulation segment of PFB Holdco, Inc., a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, composed of the Plasti-Fab and Insulspan brands, or Plasti-Fab.

Plasti-Fab is a vertically integrated provider of EPS insulation products across Canada and the Midwestern United States. Carlisle will purchase Plasti-Fab for $259.5 million in cash. Plasti-Fab is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and has eight manufacturing locations across Canada and three in the United States.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
