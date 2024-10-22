News & Insights

CarGurus price target raised to $35 from $30 at BTIG

October 22, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong raised the firm’s price target on CarGurus (CARG) to $35 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on Auto Marketplaces. The firm notes that short-term drivers such as rising new car days supply metrics are supportive, though there is also a longer-term secular case for the online auto marketplace sector, underpinned factors that include: Ad budgets are below normalized levels, digital sales reduced sales force expense, and Auto marketplaces are growing in relevance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

