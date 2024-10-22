Cardiol Therapeutics Expands Trials for Heart Treatment

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) has released an update.

Cardiol Therapeutics is set to move its lead drug candidate, CardiolRx™, into a late-stage trial for recurrent pericarditis, a heart condition with high recurrence rates. The MAVERIC-2 trial aims to explore the drug’s impact after patients stop using costly interleukin-1 blockers, potentially offering a non-immunosuppressive alternative. This development could expand CardiolRx’s market potential and accelerate its path to regulatory approval.

