Carbon Streaming Announces Leadership Shake-Up

Carbon Streaming (TSE:NETZ) has released an update.

Carbon Streaming Corporation has undergone significant leadership restructuring, with Justin Cochrane and Maurice Swan stepping down from the board, while Christian Milau takes on the role of interim CEO and Olivier Garret becomes the Chair of the Board. Additionally, the company is poised to acquire Blue Dot Carbon Corp. for US$2.5 million in shares, with the transaction expected to close in July 2024 following regulatory approval. These strategic changes come after constructive discussions with key shareholders and reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to growth and governance.

