Carbios Updates Shares and Strengthens Recycling Efforts

November 13, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Carbios SA (FR:ALCRB) has released an update.

Carbios SA, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has updated its share and voting rights figures as of October 31, 2024, with 16,845,630 shares and 16,847,832 exercisable voting rights. The company focuses on enzyme-based processes to enhance plastic and textile recycling, supported by partnerships with industry giants like Nestlé Waters and Patagonia.

