Carbine Resources Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Carbine Resources Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with the majority of resolutions passed except for one which was withdrawn. Key outcomes include the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors, reflecting shareholders’ support for the company’s governance and strategic direction. The meeting’s decisions are set to guide Carbine Resources Limited’s future operations and growth.

