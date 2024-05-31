Carbine Resources Outlines Updated Share Capital Rules

Carbine Resources Limited (AU:CRB) has released an update.

Carbine Resources Limited has updated its constitution, detailing provisions for share capital, including directives on the issuance and transfer of shares, as well as the structure of preference shares and joint holdings. The document, effective from 31 May 2024, also outlines the company’s internal governance in compliance with Listing Rule 15.11.1, and establishes policies for employee incentive plans and the management of marketable parcels of shares.

