Capstone Copper’s Q3 Surges with Growth Milestones

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) has released an update.

Capstone Copper reported a significant turnaround in Q3 2024 with copper production reaching 47,460 tonnes and a notable improvement in net income, driven by higher copper prices. The company achieved commercial production at its Mantoverde Development Project, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy. The improved financial performance and strategic developments position Capstone well for future growth.

