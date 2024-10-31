News & Insights

Stocks
CSCCF

Capstone Copper’s Q3 Surges with Growth Milestones

October 31, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) has released an update.

Capstone Copper reported a significant turnaround in Q3 2024 with copper production reaching 47,460 tonnes and a notable improvement in net income, driven by higher copper prices. The company achieved commercial production at its Mantoverde Development Project, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy. The improved financial performance and strategic developments position Capstone well for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:CS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.