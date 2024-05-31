Capstone Copper Veteran Board Member Retires

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) has released an update.

Capstone Copper Corp. has announced the retirement of Mr. Robert Gallagher from its Board of Directors as of May 30, 2024, after an influential tenure that included chairing the Technical and Operational Performance Committee since 2019. The company, an Americas-focused copper mining leader with multiple international projects, is now seeking a replacement while Director Gordon Bell takes over as the interim chair of the TOP. Capstone Copper is known for its commitment to growth, innovation, and responsible copper production.

