Capricorn Metals Secures $200M for Expansion Projects

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has successfully raised $200 million through an institutional placement to fund the expansion of its Karlawinda and Mt Gibson projects, aiming to boost gold production to over 300,000 ounces annually. The placement, priced at $6.00 per share, attracted strong interest from both existing and new institutional investors. This strategic development is set to position Capricorn as a leading gold producer with low operating costs in Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.