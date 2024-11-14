News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Expands Gold Reserves at Mt Gibson

November 14, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has boosted its Mt Gibson Gold Project reserves by 41%, totaling 2.59 million ounces, positioning it as a key second mine for the company. The project is predicted to have a 17-year lifespan, generating substantial revenue and cash flow, with an impressive payback period of just 2.3 years. This expansion solidifies Capricorn’s presence in the mid-tier gold sector, offering a promising growth opportunity for investors.

