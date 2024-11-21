Caprice Resources Expands Gold Exploration in Murchison

Caprice Resources Ltd. (AU:CRS) has released an update.
Caprice Resources Ltd has updated its gold exploration plans for the Murchison Project in Western Australia, highlighting new targets at the New Orient Gold Mine and Island Gold Project. The company has identified a mineralized corridor with historical gold production and significant gold intercepts, suggesting potential for further exploration. This strategic move positions Caprice within a prolific gold district, enhancing its prospects in the competitive gold market.
