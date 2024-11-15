Capri Holdings price target lowered to $22 from $57 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Capri Holdings (CPRI) to $22 from $57 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said management has been candid on worse than expected performance particularly in wholesale combined with softness in accessory/handbag market. Michael Kor’s road ahead is reintroducing more signature and core, and launching new moderate price points with the need to improve full price sell through.

