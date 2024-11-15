CAPREIT Declares November Distribution Amid Growth

News & Insights

November 15, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN) has released an update.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) has announced its November 2024 distribution of $0.125 per unit, reflecting an annualized distribution of $1.50. As Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of rental housing, CAPREIT continues to expand, owning over 63,400 residential units with a total fair value of approximately $16.9 billion.

