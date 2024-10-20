News & Insights

Capitol Health Faces Shareholder Shift as Soul Patts Exits

October 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited (ASX: CAJ) has seen a shift in its shareholder structure as Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has ceased to be a substantial holder as of October 17, 2024. This change in holding could affect investor perceptions and market dynamics for CAJ’s stock, making it a development to watch for those interested in the company’s financial movements.

