CapitaLand’s New Green Notes Issuance Gains ‘A-‘ Rating

October 30, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has issued S$200 million worth of green notes with a fixed interest rate of 3.3% per annum, maturing in April 2035. These notes are part of the company’s extensive Euro-Medium Term Note Programme and are guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services. The issuance has received an ‘A-‘ rating from S&P Global Ratings, highlighting its credibility in the financial markets.

