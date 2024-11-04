News & Insights

CapitaLand Investment Secures Major Japanese Investment

November 04, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited has secured a S$261 million investment from Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines for its Southeast Asia and India funds, boosting its funds under management to over S$2 billion. This partnership highlights CLI’s strategic expansion in core markets, backed by increasing urbanization and demand for logistics and business parks. The collaboration underscores the company’s expertise in connecting global capital with growth opportunities.

