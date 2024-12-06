CapitaLand China Trust Announces New CEO Appointment

CapitaLand China Trust (SG:AU8U) has released an update.

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) has announced significant leadership changes effective January 1, 2025, with Mr. Chan Kin Leong Gerry stepping into the role of CEO and Executive Non-Independent Director. Mr. Chan, who has extensive experience in investment and capital markets, succeeds Mr. Tan Tze Wooi, under whose leadership CLCT doubled its assets and expanded its geographical reach in China. These changes are part of CLCT’s ongoing leadership renewal process aimed at strategic growth.

