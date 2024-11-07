News & Insights

CapitaLand Ascott Trust Issues Securities for Fee Payment

November 07, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Ascott Residence (SG:HMN) has released an update.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust has issued 4,659,019 stapled securities as part payment of management fees, with an issue price of S$0.9583 per security. These securities have been sold to Somerset Capital Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, highlighting an interesting move in the management of investment fees through securities. Investors might find the strategy of using stapled securities for fee payments noteworthy, reflecting innovative financial maneuvers in the real estate investment sector.

