News & Insights

Stocks
CPAMF

CapitaLand Allocates Equity Funds to Boost Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has utilized an additional S$19.5 million from its recent equity fund raising, which amassed approximately S$1.1 billion. The funds are being directed towards costs related to a proposed acquisition and associated expenses. This financial maneuver highlights CICT’s strategic allocation in enhancing its portfolio.

For further insights into SG:C38U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPAMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.