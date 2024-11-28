CapitaLand Allocates Equity Funds to Boost Portfolio

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has utilized an additional S$19.5 million from its recent equity fund raising, which amassed approximately S$1.1 billion. The funds are being directed towards costs related to a proposed acquisition and associated expenses. This financial maneuver highlights CICT’s strategic allocation in enhancing its portfolio.

