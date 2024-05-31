Capital VC Limited Flaunts Remarkable Turnaround

Capital VC Limited (HK:2324) has released an update.

Capital VC Limited reported a significant turnaround in its interim financial results for the six-month period ending 31 March 2024, showcasing an unaudited profit of HK$18,384,344 compared to a loss in the previous year. This notable recovery is evidenced by an impressive improvement in both turnover and earnings per share, which are now positive figures as opposed to the prior period’s losses. The results highlight the group’s financial resilience and potential for growth, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers.

