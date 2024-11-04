Capital Southwest announces proposed convertible notes offering

Capital Southwest (CSWC) announced the commencement of a registered public offering of unsecured convertible notes due 2029 in an underwritten offering. The notes will be unsecured obligations of Capital Southwest, will accrue interest payable quarterly in arrears and will mature in 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Upon conversion, Capital Southwest will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Capital Southwest’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Capital Southwest’s common stock, at Capital Southwest’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, redemption or repurchase rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. Capital Southwest expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem in full its 4.50% Notes due 2026, to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured revolving credit facility with ING Capital LLC, and for general corporate purposes. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

