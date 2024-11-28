Capital & Regional Expands Share Listing on LSE

Capital & Regional (GB:CAL) has released an update.

Capital & Regional plc has applied for an additional listing of 1,404,542 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares set to start trading on December 2, 2024. This move is part of a combination with NewRiver REIT plc and aims to satisfy employee share awards. After the listing, the company will have a total of 234,400,789 shares in circulation.

