Cape Lithium Expands with Continental Acquisition

Moonbound Mining Ltd. (TSE:CLI) has released an update.

Cape Lithium Corp. has completed its acquisition of Continental Lithium Africa Development Corporation, consolidating its foothold in Namibia and South Africa to develop a robust lithium portfolio. The deal involves issuing shares and warrants, with the acquired company now a wholly-owned subsidiary, expanding Cape Lithium’s strategic position in the Cape Cross – Uis area pegmatite belt.

