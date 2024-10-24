News & Insights

Cape Lithium Expands with Continental Acquisition

October 24, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Moonbound Mining Ltd. (TSE:CLI) has released an update.

Cape Lithium Corp. has completed its acquisition of Continental Lithium Africa Development Corporation, consolidating its foothold in Namibia and South Africa to develop a robust lithium portfolio. The deal involves issuing shares and warrants, with the acquired company now a wholly-owned subsidiary, expanding Cape Lithium’s strategic position in the Cape Cross – Uis area pegmatite belt.

