CAP-XX Ltd Launches Discounted Share Offer to Shareholders

CAP-XX Ltd has announced a conditional retail offer for its new Ordinary Shares at a discounted price through RetailBook, available exclusively to existing UK shareholders. Investors can purchase shares for as little as £50 using investment platforms like AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown, with no commission charged by RetailBook. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, with the offer closing on November 4, 2024.

