Canva taps former Zoom finance chief as its new CFO, Information reports

Design software company Canva has tapped Zoom Video’s (ZM) longtime finance boss Kelly Steckelberg as its CFO, filling a 10-month vacancy in which the company prioritizing naming an executive who had taken a rapidly-growing company public, The Information’s Cory Weinberg reports. Adobe (ADBE) is a notable publicly traded company in the design software space.
