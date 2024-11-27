Cantex Extends Strike Length at North Rackla Project

Cantex Mine Development (TSE:CD) has released an update.

Cantex Mine Development has extended the strike length of its mineralization by 300 meters at its North Rackla project in Yukon, uncovering high-grade silver-lead-zinc deposits. The drilling results suggest a potential doubling of the strike length, highlighting the project’s significant mineral potential.

