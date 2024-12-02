Canterra Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Canterra Minerals (TSE:CTM) has released an update.

Canterra Minerals has reported promising drilling results from its Buchans Project in Newfoundland, revealing significant copper equivalent intersections. These findings bolster the Lundberg Deposit’s potential as a key asset for future development in a mining-friendly region. The company is committed to expanding its critical minerals resource base significantly in the near term.

