Canterbury Resources Advances Copper Exploration with Key Investments

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has made strides in its drilling projects, particularly at the Briggs site, where promising copper mineralization has been identified. The company is advancing towards a more detailed resource model to aid in future mining plans, backed by significant investment from Alma Metals. Additionally, exploration at Bismarck and other projects continues, with funding from major partners like Rio Tinto.

For further insights into AU:CBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.