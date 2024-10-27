News & Insights

Canterbury Resources Advances Copper Exploration with Key Investments

October 27, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

Canterbury Resources Ltd. has made strides in its drilling projects, particularly at the Briggs site, where promising copper mineralization has been identified. The company is advancing towards a more detailed resource model to aid in future mining plans, backed by significant investment from Alma Metals. Additionally, exploration at Bismarck and other projects continues, with funding from major partners like Rio Tinto.

