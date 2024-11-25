News & Insights

Stocks

CanSino Biologics Announces Leadership Change

November 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H (HK:6185) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CanSino Biologics Inc. has announced a change in its employee representative supervisor, with Ms. Yuan Zhou resigning due to personal reasons and Ms. Chang Sun being appointed as her successor. Ms. Sun, who joined the company in 2019 and has experience in securities affairs, will not receive additional remuneration for her new role. Her appointment reflects a seamless transition in leadership within the company.

For further insights into HK:6185 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.