CanSino Biologics Announces Leadership Change

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H (HK:6185)

CanSino Biologics Inc. has announced a change in its employee representative supervisor, with Ms. Yuan Zhou resigning due to personal reasons and Ms. Chang Sun being appointed as her successor. Ms. Sun, who joined the company in 2019 and has experience in securities affairs, will not receive additional remuneration for her new role. Her appointment reflects a seamless transition in leadership within the company.

