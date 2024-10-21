Canoo receives regulatory approval for U.K. pilot vehicles

Canoo (GOEV) announced that it has received the IVA, Individual Vehicle Approval, regulatory certificates, meeting the national technical requirements for its Right-Hand Drive, RHD, electric commercial delivery vans in the United Kingdom. This marks a significant milestone for Canoo as the company prepares for pilot testing the RHD variants of its LDV 130 and LDV 190 electric commercial delivery vans with a prestigious fleet in the United Kingdom.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.