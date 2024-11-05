Canoo price target lowered to $5 from $14 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners analyst C. K. Poe Fratt lowered the firm’s price target on Canoo (GOEV) to $5 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model following the company’s disclosure of having secured a credit revolver of up to $12M, along with the resignation of CFO and General Councel and a furlough for part of Oklahoma workforce. The moves were highlighted as part of the comprehensive plan and supply chain harmonization in preparation for the next phase of growth, though no cost saving estimates were announced and the impact on the timing of the expected production ramp seems likely to be negative, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.