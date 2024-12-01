Cannindah Resources Meeting Results in Mixed Outcomes

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw mixed outcomes, with notable resolutions such as the re-election of Mr. Geoff Missen being withdrawn and the approval to issue shares to a company associated with Dr. Simon Beams passing. While some proposals, including the issuance of additional placement capacity, did not pass, the meeting concluded with a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Missen for his service.

