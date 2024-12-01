News & Insights

Stocks

Cannindah Resources Meeting Results in Mixed Outcomes

December 01, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cannindah Resources Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw mixed outcomes, with notable resolutions such as the re-election of Mr. Geoff Missen being withdrawn and the approval to issue shares to a company associated with Dr. Simon Beams passing. While some proposals, including the issuance of additional placement capacity, did not pass, the meeting concluded with a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Missen for his service.

For further insights into AU:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.