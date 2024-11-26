Cannindah Resources Begins Major Drilling at Mt Cannindah

Cannindah Resources Limited (AU:CAE) has released an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited is set to launch a major drilling program at its flagship Mt Cannindah Copper Gold Project in Queensland, Australia. The arrival of a diamond drill rig marks the beginning of efforts to expand the existing resource area and explore significant anomalies nearby, promising exciting potential for future discoveries. The company aims to update investors as the drilling progresses into 2025.

