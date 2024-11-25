Cannara Biotech Reports Record Growth in 2024

Cannara Biotech (TSE:LOVE) has released an update.

Cannara Biotech Inc. has reported record-breaking sales growth and operating cash flow for fiscal 2024, achieving a 43% increase in annual revenue and a 3.2% national market share. The company’s strong financial performance, marked by a 14th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and significant improvements in free cash flow, underscores its robust position in Canada’s cannabis market. Looking ahead, Cannara plans to expand its production capacity with new grow zones in 2025, aiming to further strengthen its market standing.

