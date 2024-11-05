Cann Group Highlights Growth in Cannabis Medicine

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited has showcased its strategic initiatives and advancements in cannabis medicine development at its Annual General Meeting. The company, headquartered in Melbourne, is renowned for its large-scale cultivation and manufacturing facility in Victoria, supplying innovative cannabis products worldwide. Cann Group also owns Satipharm, enhancing its product portfolio with unique capsule technology.

