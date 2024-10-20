Candy Club Holdings Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker CLB, invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, which will be held virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to register their attendance and submit proxies in advance to ensure their participation in the meeting. The meeting materials are accessible online, emphasizing the company’s commitment to digital communication.

