Canadian Workers Union Serve 72-Hour Strike Notice To Canadian National

August 23, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Teamsters union has threatened Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), one of the country's two major freight railroads, with a 72-hour strike just hours after the company resumed operations.

"Please find this letter as official notice to the company of our intention to withdraw the services of our combined membership of approximately 6,500 members," said the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference in the notice.

"We do not believe that any of the matters we have been discussing over the last several days are insurmountable and we remain available for discussion in order to resolve this matter without a further work stoppage."

The notice follows the union's decision to challenge a government order that forced it into arbitration with both CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. railroads to end a lockout.

Both the companies had locked out their thousands of workers after failing to reach deals with the union, leading to a shutdown of rail operations across the country.

The unprecedented stoppage disrupted shipments of grain, potash, and coal, and slowed the transport of petroleum products, chemicals, and autos, prompting federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon to refer the matter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

"This is not about disobeying the minister's order. It's about exercising our right," Teamsters Canada President Francois Laporte said. "We will our exercise our right within the legal framework."

