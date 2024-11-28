News & Insights

Canadian Western Bank Secures Capital Amendment Approval

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has released an update.

Canadian Western Bank successfully gained approval for amendments to its Tier 1 Capital through preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, showcasing strong shareholder support. The amendments were overwhelmingly approved, reflecting confidence in the bank’s strategic financial adjustments.

