Canadian Utilities Advances Hydrogen Rail Technology

November 20, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU) has released an update.

Canadian Utilities’ ATCO EnPower and Canadian Pacific Kansas City have successfully completed two hydrogen production and refueling stations in Alberta, marking a significant step towards sustainable rail transport. The Calgary and Edmonton facilities will be integral to CPKC’s Hydrogen Locomotive Program, which retrofits diesel locomotives with hydrogen fuel cells to reduce emissions. These advancements underline ATCO EnPower’s commitment to providing innovative energy solutions.

