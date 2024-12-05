Canadian Solar sees Q4 revenue $1.5B-$1.7B, consensus $2.14B

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 16% and 18%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 8.0 GW to 8.5 GW, including approximately 500 MW to the Company’s own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to be between 2.0 GWh to 2.4 GWh, including about 1.2 GWh to the Company’s own projects.”
